Delhi Confidential: Remembering Sushma

FORMER External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away in August 2019, was remembered on Sunday on her birth anniversary. While External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted that he “fondly remembered” and “deeply missed” her, former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin posted: “Remembering the late @SushmaSwaraj – a leader who went head to head with other global diplomats in pursuit of India’s interests”. Union minister Smriti Irani recalled how she would call Swaraj every February 14, and wish her Valentine’s Day and both would then break into laughter.

View From The Top

AS CRICKET finally begins to draw back crowds to stadiums in India, the Chennai Test match between England and India got an unexpected onlooker. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted on Twitter: “Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai”. Along with it, the Prime Minister posted a photo – an aerial view of the MA Chidambaram Stadium where the match is being held.

Job Issue

THE RAILWAYS has been shutting down its printing presses, a decision that has irked its powerful trade unions. On Sunday, the largest union, All India Railwaymen’s Federation, held a national workshop on how to revive the printing presses so that people working there are not rendered jobless. The union members were heard wondering why an organisation would shut its own printing presses while outsourcing all printing jobs that cost more. Officials, however, were of the view that the unions were perhaps not willing to see the writing on the wall.