Delhi Confidential: Wedding Party

THE WEDDING reception of NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule’s daughter Revati Sule in the Capital brought together senior leaders cutting across party lines on Monday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among the guests at the reception at Sule’s 6, Janpath residence. The function comes at a time when the NCP(SP) has denied any talks about joining the NDA even as there’s growing curiosity in the corridors of Parliament about which alliance the NCP (SP) leadership will side with in the coming days.

Cat Connect Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong, who has spent two terms in New Delhi, has adopted a stray kitten which now goes by the name of Kopi, the traditional local coffee of Singapore. Kopi — a dark brown cat with blue eyes — was found abandoned on the lawns of the High Commission this week. Earlier, Moldovan Ambassador Ana Taban had also adopted an Indian cat, called Billi, who now lives with her in Europe.