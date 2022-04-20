Delhi Confidential: Tour Milestone

THE SUPREME Court’s Guided Tour programme, which started in November 2018 as an ambitious project to engage the common citizen with courts and the Constitution, has achieved a milestone – completing 100 guided tours on April 16. The weekend tour was a hit till it had to be suspended temporarily in March 2020 following the Covid-19 spike. But with the pandemic easing, it was restarted last weekend. The free hour-long tour that can be pre-booked is a walk through the court’s corridors and majestic courtrooms, and allows a peek into the fabled judges’ library and Supreme Court museum.

Playing It Down THE TMC’S discomfiture with Prashant Kishor’s back-to-back meetings with the Congress high-command was evident on Tuesday. At a press conference on the induction of former Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora into the TMC, party leaders were asked repeatedly about the speculation around Kishor. Bora himself provided grist for the mill by announcing during the press conference that Kishor was among those who called to congratulate him on his move. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev tried to make light of the developments, saying Kishor is only of the many strategists that the TMC works with.