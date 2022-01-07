Delhi confidential: Safety On Mind

CHIEF JUSTICE of India N V Ramana on Thursday hinted that physical hearing may not resume in Supreme Court for at least four to six weeks in view of the rising Covid cases. Comments to this effect came as he and four most-senior judges began proceedings at 11 am instead of the usual 10.30 am on Thursday. The CJI said he and the other judges were discussing the emergent situation and how to keep people attending courts safe. On January 2, the top court had in an official circular said that physical hearings will remain suspended for two weeks and that only virtual hearings will take place during this period.

Different Strokes

WHILE BJP chief ministers were rushing to temples to pray for the safety of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who faced a security breach on Wednesday, some senior party leaders conducted special pujas for his well being and long life. But former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad did something different, with some political overtone, of course. He tweeted a photograph of Modi wearing an orange turban, standing in front of a large Guru Nanak Dev painting. The caption said, “Jaako raakhe saiyan, maar saake na koi (one who is protected by God cannot be touched)”. The photograph, taken during the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor in 2019, and the caption went viral on social media.

Field Visit

ENVIRONMENT MINISTER Bhupender Yadav has instructed the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to hold its next meeting at a tiger reserve instead of Delhi so that its members have a better idea of the ground realities of tiger conservation. Yadav, who is the Chairperson of the NTCA, has also pushed for more meetings, at least thrice a year — in April, August and December. Over the past two years, the NTCA has met only a handful of times, say ministry officials. With 29 members, including experts and four MPs, the minister has directed that six smaller groups be formed, four under MPs. Each group visit at least two tiger reserves to assess the effectiveness of Project Tiger, best practices as well