Delhi Confidential: Hike Hopes

SUPREME COURT Judge B V Nagarathna has advised cadets outboarded from the armed forces due to disability suffered during training to approach the 8th Pay Commission regarding ex gratia grievances. Presiding over a two-judge bench, Justice Nagarathna said earlier this week that the Pay Commission this time is headed by a former woman judge and hence would be more “compassionate”. She added that even judges were expecting a raise this time. “You make a representation (to the Commission). Make an attempt. We now have a former lady judge, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, heading the Commission. I’m sure we will have more compassion this time. We are also expecting that. Judges also, once in 10 years, get a raise,” she said.

Women Pavilion The four-day Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav 2026, being organised at Bharat Mandapam from August 12 to 15 by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), will have a special platform for women entrepreneurs, artisans and innovators — ‘Nari Vandan Pavilion’ — highlighting the connection between women’s empowerment and economic development. The Expo, aimed at helping traders and entrepreneurs understand the changing global trade landscape, identify new international markets and explore export opportunities for Indian products, will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.