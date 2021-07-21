Delhi Confidential: No Tareekh Pe Tareekh

UNHAPPY WITH a prayer for adjournment, Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday told a counsel, who sought it, “We are not a ‘tareekh pe tareekh’ court. We are a hearing court. So please argue.” Interestingly, the “tareekh pe tareekh” question had cropped up before the Bombay High Court in December 2020 when it was hearing a plea by social media user Sunaina Holey, challenging an FIR registered against her for allegedly objectionable tweets. As the hearing got prolonged, Holey tweeted using “tareekh pe tareekh”, referring to her case getting adjourned frequently. Justice Chandrachud’s son Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, who was defending Holey, told the court she had since deleted the tweet. The bench took it with a smile and said it does not have any problem with her saying “tareekh pe tareekh”. The court even said there was a TV programme by that name.

Communication Tips

UNION MINISTERS usually get their officials in the ministry to make a presentation about its functioning. But Anurag Thakur, who took over as the Information and Broadcasting Minister, did the opposite. He made a presentation for his ministry’s senior officials, highlighting the changes they ought to make in their approach, sources said. The young minister is learnt to have told them that times have changed and the media persons do not have time to go through detailed notes sent by the PIB or the ministry. So the press notes should be brief and crisp while the headlines should give a clear idea about what the note is about. He apparently gave them tips on how to make their messages effective.

Past, Present

ALTHOUGH THE generation shift in the BJP is almost complete, the name boards in front of its parliamentary party office have so far remained unchanged. But on Tuesday, the name boards of A B Vajpayee, L K Advani and of Chairman, National Democratic Alliance, which had been there for 17 years, were removed from room number 4 of Parliament House. The buzz is that the room, which was used by former PM Vajpayee after he stepped down, and later by Advani while he was a Lok Sabha MP, may go to BJP president J P Nadda, who has been sharing Thaawarchand Gehlot’s office. Gehlot’s room is now allotted to new leader of the House, Piyush Goyal.