Delhi Confidential: Selfie Seekers

Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud was virtually mobbed by law students for pictures and autographs while he was leaving an event in central Delhi on Tuesday. Even when the judge said he was busy with the Ayodhya hearing in the Supreme Court and was in a hurry to leave, the students did not budge. He also tried telling them that seeing them argue in his court would make him happier than posing for a picture, but even that did not discourage the students. He then posed for a few pictures but when requests did not stop, the judge suggested the students take one group selfie and dashed out.

Rush To Inaugurate

The TMC government in West Bengal stole a march of sorts on Centre as its minister “inaugurated” a portion of a bridge in Bardhaman built by Railways over its own yard. Railways was planning to get it inaugurated by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal next week. Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh termed the TMC’s move “ridiculous” on Twitter as the bridge is still undergoing finishing touches. Some say the TMC’s eagerness to claim credit for the unique, cable-stayed bridge is because as per rules, the state shares half the cost of such bridges across India. Railways had even informed the state chief secretary that the bridge is not yet complete for public use. Last heard, Railways has now decided to get its MoS Suresh Angadi to formally inaugurate the bridge on Friday.

Playing Safe

This time, the birth anniversary celebrations of BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya are going to be unique. Every year, during the celebrations, BJP workers clean statues of Upadhyaya along with other leaders of the RSS and Mahatma Gandhi in their localities. However, this time, a circular issued by BJP president Amit Shah has asked workers to undertake cleanliness drives and also clean statues of great leaders and personalities in and around their towns irrespective of their ideologies. So, BJP office corridors were abuzz with light-hearted chatter that they should ensure they are not photographed cleaning statues of Congress leaders as this could come back to haunt them on social media.