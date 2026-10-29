Delhi Confidential: Role reversal in Supreme Court bike taxi suit; Vacancy again at Delhi Jal Board

02

PARTICIPANTS ATTENDING a mid-career training programme for Indian Forest Officers at the Environment Ministry earlier this month were stumped by a peculiar exercise handed out by a senior official. The participating officers, with seven to nine years of experience, were asked to identify and suggest improvements in the functioning of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), which oversees the implementation of ‘Project Tiger’. The senior official explained, it is learnt, that it is better to have criticism from within to improve administration, as IFS officers from different states often interact with the NTCA. The participants were asked to submit suggestions by the end of the training programme in early November.