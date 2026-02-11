Delhi Confidential: Say With A Song

Participating in the Budget discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, senior TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray quoted a few lines of the iconic song Yeh Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaaye To Kya Hai, composed by Sahir Ludhianvi in Guru Dutt’s 1957 film Pyaasa, to underscore his observations on the Union Budget 2026-27. In his nearly 15-minute-long speech, Ray criticised the Government over income inequalities and the India-US interim trade deal. When Deputy Chairman Harivansh reminded him that he had exceeded his allotted time, the MP chose to end his speech with the powerful lines — “Jala Do Isse, Phoonk Daalo Yeh Duniya… Tumhari Hai Tum Hi Sambhalon Yeh Duniya.”

Flight Wish DEMANDING A ‘point of call’ designation for the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh, to increase the number of flights to global destinations from there, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu on Tuesday said his home state of Punjab had “got much” from the BJP-led Centre but when it came to increasing the number of direct flights to London, Singapore and Vancouver, the “Punjabi hearts” of its citizens wanted a little more. “Punjab has got a lot in this growth (in the aviation sector) but Punjabi dil maange more…,” he said. The MP also sought increased cargo capacity for Punjab’s two existing international airports to boost the state’s exports.