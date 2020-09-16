Delhi Confidential: United By Language

Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Exclusion of Punjabi from the list of official languages of J&K came up in Lok Sabha on Monday and Tuesday. While Congress’s Manish Tewari raised the issue on Monday, NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sukhbir Singh Badal raised it on Tuesday, and added that NC leader Farooq Abdullah would confirm it. At this, Abdullah said Punjabi was included in the list during his tenure as J&K chief minister. Badal then complimented Abdullah for his “excellent Punjabi”. The NC leader added that Punjabi is spoken by many in J&K, and urged the government to consider the suggestion, and also adding Pahari and Gujari as official languages of the UT.

Taking up the Cudgels

Actor Kangana Ranaut got support in Parliament on Tuesday. During Zero Hour, Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, BJP’s Ram Swaroop, said the “daughter of Himachal Pradesh” has been ill-treated by the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government. “Shiv Sena is no longer a Sena of Shivaji Maharaj but of the Congress,” he said, pointing to the demolition of Ranaut’s Mumbai office last week by the Sena-led civic body. Sharma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for providing security to the “brave lady” from his state.

Backing Books

In a written statement placed before Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the ministry had given scholarships amounting to more than Rs 4 crore to minority students from economically weaker sections, and that Rs 11,690 crore has been spent on the scholarships since 2014-15.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.