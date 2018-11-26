Delhi Confidential: Sticking To Marathi

When Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday on a two-day tour from Maharashtra, he and his aides had to speak Marathi to send across their message. The majority of the gathering around the stage at Laxman Qila, where Thackeray sought blessings of the Hindu seers on Saturday, were from Maharashtra and had come by special trains. When the situation got chaotic, a party leader from the stage spoke in Marathi, asking the people to maintain decorum. Likewise, when Thackeray addressed the media on Sunday, he made sure to make his statement in Marathi too for mediapersons who had come from Maharashtra to cover his tour.

Falling Short

Advertising

With the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly dissolved suddenly after almost six months of suspended animation, the running joke in the Ministry of Home Affairs is that BJP MLAs would be the biggest losers in this development. Most of the party’s MLAs in the state are first-timers. Given that the Assembly has been dissolved before completion of even four years, the BJP MLAs would not be entitled to the benefit of MLA pension unless they retain their seats in the next election.

Court Move?

The spat between the Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, with the former accusing the latter of corruption, seems to be going nowhere. Chancellor Firoz Bakht Ahmed, in an unprecedented instance, stayed away from the university’s convocation on November 20 in protest. He also did not sign the degrees that were awarded to the students. All this doesn’t seemed to have evoked any reaction from the HRD Ministry yet. Apparently, as a last resort, Ahmed is planning to approach Supreme Court.

Guests From Pak

Thaw in India-Pakistan ties are not just limited to work on the Kartarpur corridor, it appears. On Saturday, the Pakistan hockey team entered India via Wagah border and then flew down to Delhi, before proceeding to Bhubaneswar, where the World Cup in being played. Pakistan envoy Sohail Mahmood received them in Delhi along with senior Pakistan diplomats, and wished them well for the tournament.