Delhi confidential: All In A Day’s Work

Even as cricket fans were recovering from India’s 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, a high-profile guest from football’s governing body FIFA paid a visit to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday. Youri Djorkaeff, the CEO of FIFA Foundation, met the minister and discussed with him measures to encourage football at the grassroots level and to expand it with more tournaments in India. After the meeting, Djorkaeff displayed his football skills in the lawns of Thakur’s residence. Earlier in the day, Thakur, who is also the I&B Minister, attended the National Film Awards function, during which he broke protocol to help an elderly awardee get down from the stage by holding his hand. Shankar Lall Goenka was awarded for best Khasi film, Lewduh.

Helping Hand

AS THE entire government machinery celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of Independence, the Union Public Service Commission has found a unique way. It has launched a toll-free helpline for aspirants from economically weaker sections, the disabled as well as those from SC/ST/OBC communities. The candidates facing any difficulty in filling up forms for any UPSC examination may call this number and get help. The UPSC says it is also a part of its endeavors of “undertaking such candidate’s friendly measures”.

In Netaji’s Memory

THE NETAJI Subhas Chandra Bose-INA Trust has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking to name a building or monument after the freedom fighter in the upcoming Central Vista revamp project. The trust made a list of 14 points to the PM. It said the response has been positive. Trust Chairman Brig R S Chhikara (retd) said Netaji could not get a “place of respect” in the national capital over the past decades as opposed to buildings named after former Prime Ministers.