Delhi Confidential: ‘Spiderman’

PRAISES FROM fellow MPs for his approach to issues and the progress in the highway construction is not new for Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. But on Monday, Gadkari got a new name. BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao said in Lok Sabha that he has “renamed” the minister as “Spiderman” because he has built roads “like the spider weaving his web in every corner of this country”. Gadkari was not present in the House when his party colleague gave him the compliment.

Rare Unity QUESTION HOUR in Lok Sabha on Monday was unusual – for the unity among the treasury benches and the opposition MPs over issues highlighted, unlike the mud-slinging that happens usually. Be it on the issue of Kendriya Vidyalayas or education facilities for differently abled students or the district administration’s hesitation in involving the MPs in the development activities, MPs from both ruling side and the opposition spoke in the same voice. While the MPs from both sides urged Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to include disabled students as a major stakeholder while making education policies, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi even complimented BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi for raising a question on online class facilities for differently abled students.