Delhi Confidential: Sonia Gandhi’s memoir finds its way to INDIA Bloc allies, Modi heads to Gujarat temple

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Maharashtra Congress leader Atul Londhe Patil is ensuring that Sonia Gandhi’s memoir ‘Belonging: A journey of love’ reaches senior leaders of all allied parties in the state. Londhe struggled to find copies of the book the day it was released, and when he finally did at a bookstore inside the Mumbai airport, he bought all 15 copies kept there. Since then, he has visited senior leaders of INDIA bloc allies, including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, and gifted them the book.