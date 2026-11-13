Delhi Confidential: Sonia Gandhi’s memoir finds its way to INDIA Bloc allies, Modi heads to Gujarat temple

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From Maharashtra Congress leader Atul Londhe Patil’s book-gifting campaign among INDIA bloc allies to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Ambaji temple in Gujarat to seek blessings on the occasion of Nutan Varsh.
- 01
In Search
Maharashtra Congress leader Atul Londhe Patil is ensuring that Sonia Gandhi’s memoir ‘Belonging: A journey of love’ reaches senior leaders of all allied parties in the state. Londhe struggled to find copies of the book the day it was released, and when he finally did at a bookstore inside the Mumbai airport, he bought all 15 copies kept there. Since then, he has visited senior leaders of INDIA bloc allies, including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, and gifted them the book.
- 02
Nutan Varsh
Amid a strong buzz of something big waiting around the corner — be it a Parliament Special Session or a Cabinet reshuffle — Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Ambaji temple in Gujarat over the weekend. After a packed schedule in Karnataka on November 13, Modi will visit the temple, which is one of the 51 revered Shakti Peethas dedicated to Goddess Durga. He will perform a puja around noon on November 14, seeking blessings for Nutan Varsh or the Gujarati New Year.