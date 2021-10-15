Delhi Confidential: Staying Safe

The meeting of the Congress Working Committee, to be chaired by Sonia Gandhi on Saturday at the AICC headquarters, will be the first physical get-together of the top Congress leadership in nearly two years. Although the pandemic numbers are on the decline, the party is taking adequate precaution. All the members, it is learnt, have been asked to undergo RTPCR tests. All staff members who are to be present at the AICC headquarters to help smooth conduct of the meeting and members of the communication department too have been asked to undergo Covid tests.

Not In Sync

Navjot Singh Sidhu was to meet top Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Harish Rawat at the AICC headquarters at 6 pm Thursday. At least, that is what Rawat had tweeted on Tuesday. Sidhu himself reached late for the meeting. And when he arrived, both Venugopal and Rawat were not present at the AICC headquarters. Rawat reached after some time and then came Venugopal. While Sidhu gave the customary “I have faith in the party leadership and will abide by its decisions” comment after the meeting, Venugopal was said to have left the meeting looking much hassled. For many, it was perhaps an indication of what had transpired inside.

The Veteran

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday met former Jan Sangh MLA from UP and BJP’s oldest worker Bhulai Bhai at UP Bhawan. Bhulai Bhai is 106 years old. Following the meeting, in which the Defence Minister warmly hugged the former MLA and had a long chat with him, Singh tweeted that he had a wonderful experience meeting Bhulai Bhai and that his simplicity was inspiring. He also wished him good health.