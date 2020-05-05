Delhi Confidential: Surprise move

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s announcement that the party’s state units will bear travel expenses of migrant workers surprised many senior party leaders. While many leaders described it as a deft political move, some are wondering whether she was inspired by D K Shivakumar, president of the Karnataka unit of the Congress. On Sunday, he announced that the party has given Rs 1 crore to the state road transport corporation for ensuring free transport for workers.

Office trip

With lockdown restrictions eased, BJP president J P Nadda visited the party headquarters, which was closed all this while. Nadda, who has been in touch with organisation office bearers over video conference, reached the party office at noon and spent two hours there. BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and general secretaries Bhupender Yadav and Arun Singh also came to the office and Nadda had some discussions with them while maintaining social distancing, sources said.

Planning next step

With the lockdown eased a bit, Opposition leaders who have been critical of the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak are exploring the possibility of a meeting. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has spoken to leaders of the Congress and others like Sharad Pawar and Sharad Yadav. He has also shared with Opposition leaders an economic roadmap prepared by the CPM. The document has been sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others.

