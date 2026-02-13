Delhi Confidential: Sonia Support

THE LEFT and the Congress, which are engaged in an acrimonious battle in poll-bound Kerala, are showing exceptional camaraderie in Parliament during the Budget Session. The Left members on Thursday joined the Congress and other Opposition members in their protest against the new labour codes. Then, CPI(M) MP John Brittas’s Zero Hour mention of the general strike against the labour codes got the support of top Congress leader — Sonia Gandhi. Sonia, who generally doesn’t sign too many mentions, signed the form to express her “association” with the Zero Hour mention of Brittas, leaving many surprised in both the parties.

Mixed Message

SEVERAL OPPOSITION members in the Rajya Sabha were surprised when Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge disagreed with what senior MP and colleague Jairam Ramesh had said in the House. During the discussion on the Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, Ramesh said the Bill was “anti labour” but the Opposition was “compelled” to support it. A few minutes later, Kharge contradicted Ramesh, saying the Opposition can never support this Bill. The Opposition members walked out of the House soon after Kharge’s speech.

Same Address

WEEKS AFTER the Ministry of Tribal Affairs moved to the new government secretariat — Kartavya Bhawan — Minister of State Durgadas Uikey moved into his new office in the secretariat, it was learnt. The MoS’s office will be on the same floor as Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, unlike the past arrangement when Uikey’s office was in Nirman Bhawan and Oram’s in Shastri Bhawan.

Brush With Fame

SENIOR IAS officer Purna Chandra Kishan, who recen­tly returned to his parent cadre Rajasthan after serving in the Union Agriculture Ministry, received praise from Rajasthan Chief Secretary V Srinivas during the latter’s visit to an art exhibit­ion in Jaipur. Srinivas noti­ced that one of the artworks had been created by Kishan, who is known not only for his administrative acumen but also his creative pursuits — painting and sculpting. Srinivas especially praised his oil painting titled ‘Miyan Mallhar’.