Delhi Confidential: The Big Question

Now that Sonia Gandhi has taken over as Congress president again, will she bring in one of her trusted lieutenants to the key post of organisational general secretary, replacing K C Venugopal who was appointed during Rahul Gandhi’s tenure? Some in the party are eyeing the post and many others are keenly watching whether there would be a reshuffle to get a sense of the power dynamics within the party after the change of guard at the top. Many leaders feel Venugopal has an advantage. Though he has not really endeared himself to the Delhi leaders, many feel replacing him would mean replacing a Rahul Gandhi appointee. Whether Sonia would want such a message to go out is the big question.

Regular Visitors

Day-to-day hearing of the Ayodhya appeals has attracted many curious faces to the Supreme Court. Two pro-temple leaders who have been regular to the hearings since the proceedings commenced on August 6 before a five-judge Constitution bench in the Chief Justice’s court are BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav and Vishwa Hindu Parishad national vice president Champat Rai. While Yadav, a lawyer, was spotted with fellow lawyers in the front, Rai sat in the visitors’ gallery, taking notes from time to time.

Word of Caution

Railway officers, who use official mobile phones with closed user group numbers provided by the organisation, are latest targets of “phishing” by telecallers. Fake callers are calling up officers and asking for details of their bank accounts, name, employee number etc. They have even asked for one-time passwords sent to their phones from banks. The matter came to light when some gullible officers gave away the details asked for and lost money. Now, to protect employees from such frauds, railways’ software arm, CRIS, is sending SMSes, posting messages on salary slips and sending alerts through internal apps to warn officers.