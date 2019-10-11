Delhi Confidential: On Campaign Trail

It is now almost certain that Sonia Gandhi, who returned as Congress president, will hit the campaign trail after a long gap. And the party is keen to turn it into a big affair. The Congress is said to be discussing with the NCP the idea of a Sonia Gandhi-Sharad Pawar joint rally in a city in Maharashtra. Sonia and Pawar, some leaders say, last shared a campaign dais in 2014. Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, is slated to address at least four campaign rallies in Maharashtra, at least two of them for star children —- one for Mumbai Congress chief Eknath Gaikwad’s daughter Varsha in Dharavi on Sunday and another in Latur for late Vilasrao Deshmukh’s sons Amit and Dheeraj.

Cycle Call

Advertising

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, along with health ministers from the states who are currently in Delhi for a meeting of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare, is set to cycle down to Lodhi Garden from his Tees January Marg residence on Friday. On Thursday evening, at the conclusion of the first day’s meeting, Harsh Vardhan was heard calling out to all to be in time for the expedition. The state ministers will be going to the Union minister’s official residence to cycle from there. Refreshments will be arranged at Lodhi Road for them, if they get tired.

Capital Race

Ajay Maken is said to be not interested, Sandeep Dikshit is fancying his chances and Kirti Azad is eager for a political comeback — the race for the post of Delhi Congress president is becoming interesting. Also in the race are four former presidents, who their critics allege are spent forces, three working presidents —- Devender Yadav, Rajesh Lilothia and Haroon Yusuf — and some former MPs like Mahabal Mishra. In all, a dozen names were discussed, party sources said. There was a serious discussion on Azad’s name when AICC in charge P C Chacko and AICC general secretary K Venugopal met Sonia Gandhi the other day. Dikshit’s name, sources say, was not even discussed but there was much speculation surrounding him today. The Dikshits are close to the Sonia household. A decision, many say, is expected Friday.