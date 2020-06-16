Delhi Confidential: Fuelling Firepower

Sonia Gandhi Sonia Gandhi

While the Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and its response to the Chinese incursion along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the party is now opening new fronts to put the government on the mat. One gets to hear that Congress president Sonia Gandhi herself is planning to raise the issue of increase in petrol and diesel prices. She could flag the issue in a letter to the Prime Minister. The sense among leaders is that the party needs to raise the issue consistently, as the hike in fuel prices pinch the middle class and farmers the most — two sections which had moved away from the Congress.

Clean Cheats

The CBI, which has regularly issued alerts to all agencies about online frauds related to Covid-19 overt the months, has now issued an alert that might upset the hand sanitiser market. Following inputs received from Interpol, the CBI has warned law enforcement agencies across the country that unscrupulous manufacturers may be using methanol to make spurious hand sanitisers. In a communication, the CBI has stated, “Instances have been reported in other countries where due to huge demand for hand sanitizers…use of methanol was detected to produce counterfeit hand sanitizers. Methanol can be highly toxic and dangerous for the human body.”

Home-asana

Ever since the BJP-led NDA came to power, Yoga Day on June 21 has been a major event, celebrated with much fanfare. But with the pandemic forcing the event to be held virtually, the Health Ministry plans to organise ‘Yoga At Home and Yoga with Family’ through digital platforms this year. Other ministries, departments and private companies have been asked to participate in the virtual event. The AYUSH Ministry, along with the Indian Council of Cultural Relations, has also announced a video-blog competition — “My Life My Yoga” — in which participants have been asked to make a three-minute video performing yoga asanas and post them on social media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.