Delhi Confidential: Meet Before Check-up

Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is likely to miss at least the first 10 days of the monsoon session of Parliament, as she is learnt to be planning to travel abroad for her annual health check-up. Sonia’s daughter, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is likely to accompany her. Given her health condition, Sonia would have been forced to give the session a miss anyway, sources say. Sonia will chair a virtual meeting of the party’s Parliamentary strategy groups on Tuesday, which would bring her face to face with the likes of Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Anand Sharma for the first time after the stormy CWC meet last month.

Challenge to IT Cell

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy taking on people on social media is not new. But this time, the BJP MP has picked on the ruling party’s IT cell, as he said he is at the receiving end of “personal attacks”. On Monday, Swamy tweeted a challenge to the IT cell: “The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me. If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held responsible, just as BJP cannot be held responsible for the rogue IT cell of the party.”

Recipe for Nutrition

Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Monday called upon people to write to the ministry with their traditional family recipes. The call for home-cooked recipes is a part of the ministry’s endeavour to create a database of indigenous food items with high nutritional value. The database is one of the projects being launched in September as part of the ministry’s celebration of Nutrition Month under its Poshan Abhiyan programme. Through this programme, the WCD Ministry is focusing on several different issues such as concentrating on eradicating malnutrition among undernourished children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

