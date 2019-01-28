Delhi confidential: Special Attention

Union Minister Smriti Irani does not leave any stone unturned when it comes to wooing voters in Amethi. She has organised special screenings of the movie “Uri: The Surgical Strike” in the area. When the film was recently screened using the mobile digital movie theatre technology at three locations, including two colleges, a brief video message by Irani preceded the shows. Plans are afoot to screen the film in various villages. Irani is also reportedly making arrangements for enabling 20,000 people from Amethi to visit the Kumbh Mela. These could be early signals of Irani’s plans for the coming Lok Sabha polls. She may have lost the 2014 round to Rahul Gandhi, but she is gearing up for the next.

Change of Mind

Considering that Train 18 got a regular EIG clearance on Friday, barely 24 hrs after getting a provisonal clearance, the Railway bureaucracy is abuzz with what forced the change. One of the factors being highlighted is that ICF Chennai, the manufacturer, sought the list of “serious deificiencies” pointed out by the EIG provisional clearance and said that if the deficiencies were so serious the train would have to be taken back to ICF for investigation and repairs. This would take two or three months. Officials said the prospect of not being able to inaugurate the train for another three months eventually had a profound effect on the deliberations on Friday.

Second Innings

INDIA HAS retained its leadership of the WHO South East Asia Regional Office with Poonam Khetrapal Singh being elected to the post of regional director for a second five-year term. The WHO executive board on Saturday endorsed Singh after she was nominated by all 11 countries of the region. Singh is the first woman regional director of SEARO.