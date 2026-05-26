Delhi Confidential: SMART Move

FIVE MONTHS after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged police forces to adopt the ‘SMART policing’ mantra — strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable and transparent — during the all-India Conference of DGPs and IGPs, the Delhi Police has moved to roll out the idea across the city. A soft copy of a poster prepared by the force’s Perception Management and Media Cell, bearing the SMART acronym and the Prime Minister’s photograph, has been circulated to all the DCPs in the Capital with the instruction to print and display it at police stations, units and other police premises.

Office turns War Room

A CONGRESS office in a state capital where elections are due early next year saw some high-voltage drama on Saturday as a senior state leader and the head of the party war room got into a physical altercation. While no statements have been made in public by either person, party leaders in the state have been talking in whispers about the incident. The altercation, according to sources, was over a text message sent by the war room head to an MP over a political programme. While the incident has resulted in tension in the state unit, the Congress high command and senior leadership are mostly oblivious of the incident, said the sources.