Delhi Confidential: SMART Move

FIVE MONTHS after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged police forces to adopt the ‘SMART policing’ mantra — strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable and transparent — during the all-India Conference of DGPs and IGPs, the Delhi Police has moved to roll out the idea across the city. A soft copy of a poster prepared by the force’s Perception Management and Media Cell, bearing the SMART acronym and the Prime Minister’s photograph, has been circulated to all the DCPs in the Capital with the instruction to print and display it at police stations, units and other police premises.
Office turns War Room
A CONGRESS office in a state capital where elections are due early next year saw some high-voltage drama on Saturday as a senior state leader and the head of the party war room got into a physical altercation. While no statements have been made in public by either person, party leaders in the state have been talking in whispers about the incident. The altercation, according to sources, was over a text message sent by the war room head to an MP over a political programme. While the incident has resulted in tension in the state unit, the Congress high command and senior leadership are mostly oblivious of the incident, said the sources.
Placement Suspense
THE IPS trainees of 2025 batch — they cleared the civil services exam in 2024 — are facing a unique problem. May is about to end and they have not yet been allotted their state cadres. What is leading to the unease is that their IAS counterparts have already been allotted their cadres. For the IPS trainees, even the state-wise vacancies, a necessary step for cadre allotment, have not yet been released. The challenge is that an officer can be allotted any state in the country and needs to undertake cadre studies to pick up the language of the state and its policing culture. After their passing out parade in October — the end of phase 1 of their training — the IPS officers will be sent for district training in the state cadre they are allotted. They should ideally know the language before that happens for the district training to be useful. The endless suspense over the cadres they will be allotted is the main buzz at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy at Hyderabad right now.