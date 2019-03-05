Delhi Confidential: Inside Story

The suspension of CPM Maharashtra state secretary Narasayya Adam from the central committee for three months for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a factional twist. Adam is said to be close to general secretary Sitaram Yechury. And the rival faction, it seems, wanted his removal as state secretary. Removing him was seen as a harsh step, and finally it was decided that he be suspended as a token disciplinary action. Interestingly, the action will remain as token, as the next central committee meeting will take place after the Lok Sabha elections. His suspension is for three months and he will be able to attend the next meeting, likely in June or July.

Advertising

Green Campaign

Apart from keeping the poll campaign clean and fair, the Election Commission is now also trying to make them environmentally clean. The Commission issued instructions to all political parties recently urging them to not use single-use plastic items (posters) as campaign material. Instead, the EC has suggested use of natural fabrics and recycled material.

Pitching In

A group of former police officers led by ex-IPS officer M K Singla, who earlier was in-charge of Internal Security at Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), along with other police officers has rolled out a new initiative — MyNationMyPassion. The online movement aims to engage citizens from all walks of life to have a stake in nation-building. A Kerala-cadre IPS officer from 1982 batch, Singla earlier served as advisor to the home ministry and was instrumental in signing of the Bru agreement.