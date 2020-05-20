Delhi confidential: Winning First Set

Shoe-making being a labour-intensive industry, the decision is set to be a major boost for UP, which is likely to struggle in creating new job opportunities for thousands of workers who have returned to their native places in the middle of the pandemic. Shoe-making being a labour-intensive industry, the decision is set to be a major boost for UP, which is likely to struggle in creating new job opportunities for thousands of workers who have returned to their native places in the middle of the pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh was among the first states to get into action after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for state governments to utilise the coronavirus crisis to lure manufacturers looking to exit China and make India an investment destination. The state’s MSME minister, Sidharth Nath Singh, held a series of video conferences with businessmen and diplomats to invite manufacturers to set up base in Uttar Pradesh. The efforts seem to be bearing fruit. On Tuesday, Casa Everz Gmbh, owner of Germany-based health footwear brand Von Wellx, announced that it will shift its shoe production in China, where the company manufactures more than 3 million pairs annually, to UP with an initial investment of Rs 110 crore. Shoe-making being a labour-intensive industry, the decision is set to be a major boost for UP, which is likely to struggle in creating new job opportunities for thousands of workers who have returned to their native places in the middle of the pandemic.

Assenting Now

Refusing to transfer the probe in the FIRs against news anchor Arnab Goswami to the CBI, Supreme Court judge D Y Chandrachud, who authored the judgment with Justice M R Shah, cited the 2018 judgment of the top court in Romila Thapar vs Union of India case. In that, the court had, by a 2:1 majority, dismissed a plea to hand over Maharashtra police’s probe against Gautam Navlakha and others to a special investigation team (SIT). The majority view by then CJI Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar said that an accused does not have a say in the matter of appointment of investigating agency. Justice Chandrachud had dissented and backed handing over the investigation to an SIT.

Swadeshi Classes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for self-reliance in the post-coronavirus world has been interpreted differently by different people. For the RSS-affiliated Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, headed by Dinanath Batra, it means use of swadeshi products in schools. In a letter to the HRD Ministry, the organisation has called for many changes in the Indian education system in the post-Covid times. Among them is the suggestion to make use of swadeshi products by students compulsory.

