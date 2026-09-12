Delhi Confidential: Shrikant Shinde’s second master’s, iPhone Duo’s political meme war

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As he prepares to handle more responsibilities in the party and politics, Shiv Sena (Shinde) Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde has taken up another assignment — a master’s degree in business administration at the London School of Economics.

Shinde, who already holds an MS in orthopaedics, has enrolled for his second master’s at the TRIUM Global Executive MBA programme offered jointly by LSE, NYU Stern and HEC Paris.

The 39-year-old MP has a “political” explanation for his latest pursuit — he wants to follow BR Ambedkar’s footsteps and expand his academic qualifications to economics and policy. Shinde, who has already learnt the skill to heal, says he wants to learn how to deal with complex economic issues and policies.

To complete his 18-month MBA programme, he needs to visit the London campus once every six months. The rest of the time, Shinde can pursue his studies while continuing his political activities in Maharashtra and in Parliament.