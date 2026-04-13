Delhi Confidential: Raisen Warmth

At the farm fair in Raisen which falls in Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s parliamentary constituency of Vidisha, senior BJP leaders displayed a warm camaraderie as they exchanged pleasantries during their speeches on Saturday. Chouhan welcomed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh by addressing him as “Bhaisab”, while Singh, in turn, described the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister as an “abhootpoorva mukhya mantri”. MP CM Mohan Yadav also joined in, coining a new political slogan “Saflata ki pehchan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan” as he praised his predecessor for winning six Lok Sabha elections and an equal number of Assembly polls.

Another First

Just a few metres from the Amazon headquarters in Seattle, a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda has been installed to create a new cultural landmark in a city which is home to many Indian techies. In fact, it’s the first US city government to host such a monument. The bronze statue has been gifted by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations as part of India’s cultural outreach efforts. This follows the August 2025 hoisting of the Indian flag atop the Space Needle, a first for a foreign national flag being raised on the 605-foot-tall landmark.