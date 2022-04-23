Delhi Confidential: Praises For CM

MADHYA PRADESH Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appears to be a happy person these days. After a few months of uncertainty and confusion over the leadership in the state, recent developments indicate that the central leadership is quite satisfied with the way his government functions. On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Bhopal for a day for official functions, heaped praised on the Chief Minister and the way the government has been implementing “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision”. Chouhan will also be meeting the Prime Minister in Delhi on Saturday, which party sources said was routine. The new developments appear to have disappointed those aspiring to replace him for the top post.

Star Attraction

BRITISH PRIME Minister Boris Johnson is enjoying all the attention he has got in India. On Friday, he said he had an amazing reception in Gujarat, where he felt a bit like Sachin Tendulkar. “My face was ubiquitous everywhere, like Amitabh Bachchan,” Johnson said, eliciting peals of laughter from Indian ministers and officials.

For A Cause

SUPREME COURT judge Justice U U Lalit has been quite pro-active in his role as Executive Chairman of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). On a recent visit to Mumbai, Justice Lalit made it a point to visit a school run by Prerana, an NGO working with women and children in the red light areas. Prerana co-founder Priti Patkar gave an overview of the work being done to bring the children into the mainstream. Justice Lalit who was accompanied by his wife Amita Uday Lalit and Justices A A Sayed and S S Shinde of the Bombay High Court, also interacted with the children, who attend the night school. They also spoke to some of the women forced by circumstances into the trade and tried to understand their plight.