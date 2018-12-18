Delhi Confidential: Left At Home

When the BJP’s central leadership drew up a list of party leaders and Union ministers and assigned each a city to hold press conferences on Monday to attack the Congress on the Rafale deal issue, former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was assigned Lucknow. On Monday, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar addressed the media in Lucknow instead, while Chouhan attended the oath-taking ceremony of his successor in MP, Kamal Nath, along with leaders from different political parties.

Busy, Not Left Out

While the absence of the likes of Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav at the swearing-in ceremonies of the three Congress chief ministers revealed the fault lines in the Opposition camp amid talks of unity, the absence of Left leaders went largely unnoticed. No, they did not skip the events deliberately. The CPI(M) central committee was in session in Delhi and all the top leaders, including party general secretary Sitaram Yechury, were busy in that meeting. Senior CPI leader D Raja, the party’s face at such events, reached Delhi from Chennai well past midnight, and had to be in Parliament on Monday to give a notice for moving a breach of privilege motion against the government. So even he could not attend the oath ceremonies.

Slogans To Kill Chill

The Delhi winter chill seems to be getting to Trinamool Congress MPs, often found protesting in front of Parliament at 10.30 am. One senior MP was heard asking a colleague whether the protest could perhaps be rescheduled to noon, when it will get warmer. Another was heard saying how she had felt sick to the stomach because of the cold. “But the moment the slogans started, I felt better,” she was heard saying. On Monday, the party protested on the agrarian crisis.