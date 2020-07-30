Delhi Confidential: Busy As Ever

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Hospitalised after being tested positive for Covid-19, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is not making his absence felt in daily functioning of the CMO, it seems. He has addressed Cabinet meetings on a virtual platform from the hospital and advised people not to be scared of coronavirus but instead consult doctors for any symptoms. His personal aides say Chouhan is recovering fast, and in hospital himself washes his clothes to prevent others from getting infected. In fact, this has helped Chouhan: while he could not earlier close his fist — a result of a past fracture — washing clothes these days has made it flexible and he can now close it, his aides say.

Digest The Details

While Cabinet briefings regularly give journalists an opportunity to question the government on a range of subjects, sometimes beyond Cabinet-related issues, on Wednesday they did not get a chance to pose any question on the new education policy announced by the government. At the media briefing, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar “requested” journalists to first “digest” the details, as everyone would have questions about the policy, considering education involves every household. Since the policy has been explained by higher education and school education secretaries, and Union HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal, Javadekar said, “we will take questions afterward, not today”.

Return of Indian Idol

The Indian High Commission in London will send home a 10th-century idol of Lord Shiv — ‘Natesh’ — which was stolen from Ghateshwar Temple in Rajasthan’s Baroli in 1998. The issue has been pending for long, and after the British government’s cooperation, the idol will be returned to the Archaeological Survey of India, possibly in one of the Vande Bharat flights.

