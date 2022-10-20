Delhi Confidential: Tech Shot

When the parliamentary panel on Information Technology met for the first time after the reconstitution earlier this week, the newly inducted member, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha – who won the April by-poll on a TMC ticket from Asansol in West Bengal – said he was quite impressed by the “intellects” of the fellow members whereas his knowledge about IT is confined to send text messages and delete them. The otherwise-intense atmosphere became light when CPI-M’s Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas suggested, at the end of the meeting, that the panel should make itself productive by ensuring that Sinha is taught how to send WhatsApp messages by the end of its tenure.

Road Taken

The newly inaugurated Kartavya Path seems to be the latest haunt for Union ministers. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur took a stroll down India’s most famous road with his wife on Karwa Chauth, and shared a video on Twitter. On Wednesday, it was the turn of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who went for a morning walk with his wife on the earstwhile Rajpath.

Strengthening Strategy

At a time when the BJP is working hard to emerge as a formidable alternative in Telangana, induction of established leaders seems to be the focus of its strategy. Party’s general secretary in-charge Tarun Chugh said “scores of leaders” will be joining the BJP. On Wednesday, when former TRS Lok Sabha member Boora Narsaiah Goud joined the party in New Delhi, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and G Kishan Reddy were also present. Reddy had a tough time climbing on to the dais as his right foot was in a cast following a hairline fracture.