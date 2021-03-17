Delhi Confidential: The Swipe

CONGRESS MP Shashi Tharoor’s speeches in English usually impress the treasury benches. But on Tuesday, Tharoor received a swipe from BJP’s chief whip Sanjay Jaiswal for his speech on demands for grants for education. In his speech, Tharoor said despite the announcement of 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools and states, recent documents issued by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti show that has since been withdrawn. Then he went on to talk about the poor state of affairs at Sainik Schools. Jaiswal, who spoke after Tharoor, began with saying: “The honourable member made an impressive speech in English, but I wish it was on the topic… The member should know that opening Sainik School does not come under the education ministry. That job is of the Defence Minister.”

The Other Option

THE HEARING in an arbitration matter in the Supreme Court on Tuesday saw the counsel deliberate on benefits of synthetic meat. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi pointed out that there is a growing movement for such meat in the West today as they realise killing animals has environmental impacts. He said although it was offered to him once and told it was vegetarian, he did not eat it. To a query from Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, he said it was processed from Soya among other things and added that it gives the same satisfaction to meat eaters. Weighing in, Senior Advocate Arayama Sundaram said some Buddhist restaurants too do this.

Special Mention

REPLYING TO the debate on demands for grants, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal used the opportunity to applaud his officials as well as railway employees for their dedication. When he started his speech, he showed a set of papers which he said was prepared by his officials after the debate ended late Monday night. He said they say till early Tuesday to prepare answers for all the questions asked by 53 MPs who participated in the debate. He said last time he had replies to each of the 203 MPs from both Houses who had asked him questions during the debate. The minister also made a moving reference to the employees who worked during the pandemic time to transport foodgrains, coal for power generation, medicines, and fertilizers for the farmers. “I am proud of them. Not a single employ refused to work despite the Covid pandemic,” he said, choked with emotion.