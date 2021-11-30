Delhi confidential: Self-ie goal

Under fire for a selfie (above) with six women MPs, which he posted with the caption “who says the Lok Sabha isn’t an attractive place to work?”, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor received support from TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Monday. While many, including Supreme Court advocate Karuna Nundy, pointed out that Tharoor’s caption attempts to “reduce elected political leader to their looks”, Moitra tweeted that the criticism seeks to “detract attention from this non-attractive government’s decision to not allow a discussion on the farm Act repeal.” Tharoor thanked Moitra for showing “solidarity”, in a rare show of camaraderie at a time when ties between their parties are strained.

Action, Reaction

IT IS a race for the Opposition space. On Monday, minutes after Congress MPs including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi staged a protest in the Parliament complex, a senior TMC leader received a call, reportedly from Kolkata, asking him why TMC MPs were not holding a demonstration. The TMC had made it clear last week that it was not interested in joining hands with the Congress in Parliament. The TMC leader immediately called some of the party’s MPs and staged a demonstration at the same venue.

Two-In-One

WITH THE government trying to find new ways to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of independence, the onset of winter has presented a new opportunity. The Department of Personnel and Training has sent out communications asking government employees to donate warm clothes for the poor. Collection centres have been organised at multiple places including North Block. In fact, the government has clubbed two of its campaigns in this drive, linking it to Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav as well its Swachhta (cleanliness) mission.

Warning Note

WITH THE adoption of FASTag and electronic toll collection growing exponentially over the last few months, a new problem has surfaced. Fake FASTags are reported to have entered the market, especially the online space. The National Highways Authority of India has issued warnings that fraudsters are selling counterfeit tags online, and asked the public to avoid ordering online.