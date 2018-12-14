Delhi Confidential: Raising Questions

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor on Thursday raised supplementary questions on Twitter, for starred questions he had listed for three days in Parliament. He tweeted, “As the Lok Sabha has been unable to transact any business for the 3rd consecutive day, I thought I’d raise publicly some of the supplementary questions I might have asked, had I had the chance, to the starred questioned listed for these days.” His questions, as he tweeted, were related to ministries of Railways, Corporate Affairs, Communications, Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Faster On Foot

Protests may have stalled proceedings inside both Houses, but a series of programmes in the morning kept the ministers as well as ruling party leaders on their toes on Thursday. The hectic programmes and traffic around the Parliament House led Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to walk from the building to Vijay Chowk to get to her car to reach in time to receive her Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu, who was visiting India. After attending the parliamentary party meeting, which was cut short to make it convenient for MPs to attend the function to pay tribute to those who died in the Parliament attack, Sitharaman waited for her car, but it could not reach on time. After making it to Vijay Chowk on foot, she had to go directly to the main gate to receive Shoigu.

Yellow Card

Having used a paper plane while protesting against the Rafale deal in the monsoon session of Parliament, Congress leader from Punjab Sunil Jakhar used another prop to draw attention to the deal’s French connection on Thursday. He came to Parliament in a yellow vest, similar to the one worn by protesters in Paris recently. Jakhar wore the jacket, he said, to draw attention to the job losses at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited due to the offset deal being given to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence by Dassault, a French company.