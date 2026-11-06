Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor’s language lesson, Chouhan’s outreach to farmers

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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor rarely misses an opportunity to conduct an impromptu language class on social media. When British diplomat Andrew Fleming posted a photo from a Keralam beach, Tharoor invited him to visit the state more often, saying: “Keralam welcomes visitors”. A follower promptly questioned why Tharoor used “Keralam” when the state's official tourism handle still called itself “Kerala Tourism”. Tharoor was ready with the grammatical explanation. “Keralam is the noun, now officially adopted as the name of the state. Kerala is the adjective,” he wrote, offering the distinction between “Malayalam” and “Malayala” as another example. And the message wasn't directed at the follower alone, it said: “For everyone out there…”