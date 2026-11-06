Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor’s language lesson, Chouhan’s outreach to farmers

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: Shashi Tharoor steps in with a grammar lesson on why Kerala is now officially Keralam, after a social media user questioned his choice of the state’s name. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Vidisha constituency is set to get a new Krishi Vigyan Kendra, with senior Agriculture Ministry and ICAR officials visiting the proposed site to review plans for expanding outreach to farmers.
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Language Lessons
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor rarely misses an opportunity to conduct an impromptu language class on social media. When British diplomat Andrew Fleming posted a photo from a Keralam beach, Tharoor invited him to visit the state more often, saying: “Keralam welcomes visitors”. A follower promptly questioned why Tharoor used “Keralam” when the state's official tourism handle still called itself “Kerala Tourism”. Tharoor was ready with the grammatical explanation. “Keralam is the noun, now officially adopted as the name of the state. Kerala is the adjective,” he wrote, offering the distinction between “Malayalam” and “Malayala” as another example. And the message wasn't directed at the follower alone, it said: “For everyone out there…”
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Outreach to Farmers
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s parliamentary constituency Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh is set to get a new Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Bhaukhedi village. The village falls under the Ichhawar Assembly constituency, which is part of the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat. On Thursday, officials from the Agriculture Ministry, including Mangi Lal Jat, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education, and Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), visited the proposed site to review plans for strengthening agricultural extension services and expanding outreach to farmers. Jat was accompanied by senior ICAR officials during the visit.