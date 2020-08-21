Delhi Confidential: Airport Politics

Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor has left the Congress leadership in Kerala red-faced. While the state Congress has opposed leasing out the Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani group, the Thiruvananthapuram MP has said the city needs a first-class airport worthy of its history, status and potential and argued that a private entity running the operations competitively is the only way the airport could flourish. Interestingly, many central leaders don’t share his view. Jairam Ramesh tweeted that AAI could well mean “Adani Airports of India” since six airports have been “sold” to it. The Tharoor-Nishikant Dubey tussle too has not gone down well with some Congress leaders, who believe it has taken attention from the party’s demand for a JPC probe into the Facebook issue.

Paying Tribute

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday paid his respects to former President Shankar Dayal Sharma on his birth anniversary. He was among the few BJP leaders who paid tribute. “Pay my respects to former President Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma on his birth anniversary. He will always be remembered for his contribution to nation-building,” Jaishankar, who had served as the President’s press secretary and speechwriter from 1992 to 1997, tweeted.

Supporting Innovation

In the race to find solutions to the Covid-19 pandemic and issues faced by various sectors, hundreds of companies and academic and research institutions have initiated innovation and projects. The Department of Science and Technology has announced the Millennium Alliance Round 6 and COVID-19 Innovation Challenge Award, which has recognised 49 innovative solutions in five focus sectors of India. The department currently supports 150 technology business incubators with over 4,000 technology startups within these incubators across the country.

