Delhi Confidential: House Truths

The mood at 7, Tughlaq Road, was sombre on Tuesday with its occupant, socialist stalwart Sharad Yadav, moving out of the bungalow after over two decades. As Yadav briefly interacted with the media, his little grandson ran around excitedly, while wife Rekha Yadav looked on from a distance. Prodded by reporters to share her memories attached with the house, she recalled how, over the years, she planted saplings sourced from various states on the sprawling lawns of the bungalow. “This house is the greenest in this area. But more than me, it is about him. He is not going anywhere, he will surely return,” she said, rejecting suggestions that Yadav moving to the margins of Delhi also mirrors his current stature in national politics.

Gau Pooja

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, performs gau pooja (cow worship) whenever he gets an opportunity. When the ministry officials finalised Rupala’s programme for an official event — a conclave of 75 entrepreneurs — to be held on Wednesday in the national capital, gau pooja found a place in the itinerary. It is learnt that the Minister will perform the ritual at a gaushala near the ICAR’s Pusa campus in Delhi that houses desi (indigenous) breeds such as Tharparkar and Gir.

Weather Worries

The havoc created by the squall at the BJP headquarters on Monday seems to have left many leaders wary. While many senior leaders present there reassured themselves and others that the rain during the celebrations (8th anniversary of the Modi government) was auspicious, some were not convinced. Some leaders admitted that they have consulted astrologers to know if there was any ominous message in the storm. The worst hit, however, was the Delhi BJP as the ferocious storm damaged the party office and left the the president’s office flooded. With the party in the midst of by-elections, leaders just hoped that it did not mean anything bad for the party.