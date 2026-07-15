Delhi Confidential: Fight, Forward

After defeating the TMC in West Bengal, BJP now seems to be picking up fights with smaller parties. State BJP chief Shamik Bhattacharya’s recent remark that both Subhas Chandra Bose and his brother Sarat Chandra Bose had ignored Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s request to raise their voice against torture of Hindus in Bangladesh has irked the All India Forward Bloc leadership. Bhattacharya had also termed the Forward Bloc leaders as “goons”. Forward Bloc leaders alleged that BJP MLAs were trying to change the names of the roads named after Netaji. Finding no response from the state BJP leadership, Forward Bloc general secretary G Devrajan has now written to BJP national president Nitin Nabin, warning against attempts to “diminish Netaji’s legacy”.

Bypoll Bid Not just a dedicated office, the BJP has listed a battery of star campaigners in its bid to retain Bihar’s Bankipur seat, vacated by party chief Nitin Nabin following his nomination to the Rajya Sabha, in the July 30 bypoll. Nabin represented the Bankipur segment for four consecutive terms between 2010 and 2025. While Nabin is the top star campaigner, the others on the list include Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, among others. The names of Bhojpuri actor-singers Manoj Tiwari and Pawan Singh are also there.