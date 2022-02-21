Delhi confidential: Sweet Gesture

SUPREME COURT judges took a break from work on Saturday to visit the Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan at the invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind. Making their day all the more special was President Kovind’s surprise chocolates for the youngest among the guests, Sriya Yarlagadda, who accompanied her grandfather Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and grandmother Sivamala on the trip. At the end of the stroll through the garden, the kindergarten student was visibly tired which was when the President decided to cheer her up with a Dairy Milk bar.

Left Turn

IF THE initial dilemma of opposition parties in their efforts to build an alternative to the BJP at the Centre was on whether to bring in the Congress – which is more keen on leading it than just joining – the confusion now appears to be different. The CPI(M) does not seem to be in favour of either West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee or Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao taking the lead. The recent editorial in its mouthpiece People’s Democracy took exception to the bids by both Banerjee and Rao. It said the way Banerjee is “seeking to conflate the proposed meeting of chief ministers with the forging of an alternative alliance of regional parties, will only detract from the serious business of protecting the federal principle”. It went on to say that talk of a federal front by Rao and Banerjee’s attempt to project herself as heading the alternative alliance should not be mixed with the other task. Apparently, the CPI(M) prefers someone like Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to do the job.

Online Priority

WITH THE third wave of Covid-19 showing signs of abating, the education system is gradually unlocking across the country. In most states and Union Territories, schools and colleges are resuming offline classes in phases. But online learning, foregrounded by the pandemic, will remain among the top agendas of the government. On Monday, the Ministry of Education will hold a webinar on its various budget proposals relating to digital education. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the inaugural speaker at the event.