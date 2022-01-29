Delhi confidential: Top Secret

Last year, the CBI's preliminary enquiry report against Deshmukh had come out on social media leading to embarrassment for the agency as it had concluded that no case could be made out against him. (File)

THE CBI is so alarmed due to the leak of probe papers related to the case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh that it has now deputed a DIG-level officer as in charge of the agency’s security. Officers are no longer allowed to use pen drives and everything coming in or going out of the agency is thoroughly checked. Officers have even been warned that any interaction with the outside world, including the media, about any case could result in dismissal from service. Last year, the CBI’s preliminary enquiry report against Deshmukh had come out on social media leading to embarrassment for the agency as it had concluded that no case could be made out against him.