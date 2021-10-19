Delhi Confidential: With Caution

MEGHALAYA GOVERNOR Satya Pal Malik has yet again embarrassed the BJP with his warning that the party would not return to power in Uttar Pradesh if its government did not meet the demands of the agitating farmers. Malik, a Jat leader from western Uttar Pradesh, had earlier cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government that the farmers cannot be humiliated. Malik’s outspokenness had irked many in the BJP, including some senior leaders. But some of them pointed out that he, being a former socialist, has always been articulate and vocal and that it would not send the “right signals” if the party made any comments against Malik, who enjoys an impressive image among the farmers and the community. Although most of the senior party leaders were present at the party office for the national office-bearers’ meeting on Monday, no one was ready to comment on his remarks.

Directors’ Cut

AT A time when the process to pick new directors for IIT Delhi, Indore and Mandi has reached an advanced stage, the government on Monday invited applications for the post of directors of six more IITs – Palakkad, Tirupati, Dharwad, Bhilai, Goa and Jammu. It is also learnt that JNU Vice-Chancellor Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, who is among the three frontrunners to become the next IIT-Delhi director, had thrown his hat in the ring for the next IIT-Indore director’s post as well. However, Kumar withdrew his application for IIT-Indore before the meeting of the search-cum-selection committee last month. He was among the five candidates interviewed by the committee for IIT-Delhi.

Inviting Suggestions

INDIAN OFFICIALS will meet their US counterparts this month to discuss matters related to Intellectual Property Rights. The subject is vast and sensitive in business as well as politics. So the government has now thrown open an invitation to the general public as well as stakeholders to suggest topics and issues that the Indian side can take up at the dialogue. Those inviting their suggestions are to point out if the Intellectual Property-related matter they want to be taken up is an industry-wide issue or a one-off matter. They also have to specify what they would want the government to focus on and why.