Delhi Confidential: Remembering Promises

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (File) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (File)

In response to BJP general secretary Saroj Pandey’s rakhi, tilak and demand to honour his pre-poll promise as a Rakshabandan gift, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, “Sister Saroj Pandey, today your brother Bhupesh is promising that there will be complete prohibition in Chhattisgarh. We are in the process of preparing for it.” But his reply to Pandey’s letter was not without a political point. He thanked the Rajya Sabha MP for reminding the people of the state that her party colleague, former CM Raman Singh, had kept breaking his promise for 15 years.

Different Track

The crisis in Rajasthan has the Congress leadership on tenterhooks. But some opposition parties are keenly observing the developments, too. Left parties want the crisis to be over so they can have talks with the Congress on seat-sharing for Bihar polls. It is learnt that AICC in charge Shaktisinh Gohil met a senior Left leader. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel too had a word with a top Left leader. The message was that Congress will set the ball rolling on seat talks once the Rajasthan crisis is over.

New Mission

BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda seems to have a new mission – to clean Bollywood. He said he came across “shocking threads documenting personal and business links of some Bollywood personalities with certain Pakistanis and NRIs with undeniable track record encouraging violence in J&K, who have verifiable links to ISI & Pak Army”. He urged “patriotic Bollywoodies” to renounce such links, triggering a flood of responses on social media. He later said: “Bollywood had connections with mafia operating with Pakistan… looks like these connections still exist.”

