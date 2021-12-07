Delhi confidential: Closer Ties

At a time the Trinamool Congress is raising questions on the Congress’s leadership of the Opposition, the Shiv Sena is said to be keen to be part of UPA. Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut is likely to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday and on the discussion table could be deepening of cooperation between the two parties. The Sena has already thrown its weight behind the Congress. In an article in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, Sena had just last week argued that pushing Congress away from national politics and creating an Opposition grouping parallel to UPA would be akin to strengthening the BJP and “fascist” forces.

Work In Progress

Construction work going on in Parliament House complex has had its ‘effect’ on BJP, which is, for the first time, holding its Parliamentary party meeting outside the House complex. Party MPs will meet at Ambedkar Centre on Janpath on Tuesday morning. Although BJP makes it a point to meet every Tuesday when Parliament is in session, there has been no such meetings this winter session, which began November 29, because Balayogi auditorium, where the party MPs meet, is undergoing some work for re-arrangement of seats.

Friends Across ‘Divide’

Despite public spats and often strong differences of opinion among them, Parliament session is the time political leaders renew their old friendships and express mutual respect for each other. On Monday, for instance, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who came a few minutes before the House began, walked to the Opposition benches to have a chat with DMK’s M Kanimozhi. After a brief conversation, Sitharaman returned to her seat but returned swiftly to talk further. She was seen exchanging pleasantries with TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay as well.