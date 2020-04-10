Delhi Confidential: Back In The Game

Sam Pitroda Sam Pitroda

Sam Pitroda, who had courted controversy during the Lok Sabha election campaign with remarks such as “hua toh hua” in the context of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, is back. Pitroda, who is considered close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, held a video conference with health ministers of the four Congress-ruled states on Wednesday on the COVID-19 issue. They were joined by some doctors and public policy experts besides party leaders such as Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari and K Raju, who works in Rahul’s office. Now some Congress leaders are wondering whether the initiative was at the behest of Rahul or Congress president Sonia Gandhi, or was Pitroda’s own idea. And they are wondering since when has Pitroda been given the task of coordinating the efforts for Congress-ruled states.

Mass Masks

Wearing of masks is increasingly becoming compulsory in states. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, an MP from Haridwar, is now distributing masks made of khadi in Delhi and his constituency. These khadi masks are being made by an organisation run by the minister’s daughter Arushi Nishank. The masks are being pitched as reusable as well as environment-friendly, as it takes only 1 litre of water to make a metre of khadi, as opposed to 56 litres of water for mill fabric.

Use Time Better

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal took a dig at the top officers of the national transporter, saying the senior management is not using the lockdown period, when passenger train operations are suspended, as an opportunity to do the kind of long-term planning that they did not get the scope to do all these years. He is learnt to have mentioned planning items such as making ‘zero based’ time-table, reduction of turnaround time of each train in maintenance, etc, as issues that the senior management could put their minds to now, and be management by exception.

