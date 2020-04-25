Delhi confidential: Extra Cover Drive

Mantel’s latest book is a 912-pager. With many Indians stranded overseas, S Jaishankar’s tweet also faced some criticism on social media. Mantel’s latest book is a 912-pager. With many Indians stranded overseas, S Jaishankar’s tweet also faced some criticism on social media.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is clearly making good use of time during the lockdown in between diplomatic phone calls and official meetings. He has posted on social media that he has finished reading the trilogy of Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning English author. “A truly satisfying #WorldBook Day. Finally finished Hilary Mantel’s trilogy-The Mirror and The Light,” he tweeted. Mantel’s latest book is a 912-pager. With many Indians stranded overseas, the tweet also faced some criticism on social media.

Power Of One

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his interaction with gram pradhans on Friday with reference to Mohammad Iqbal, a panchayat representative of Narwaw, in Jammu and Kashmir, After congratulating Iqbal for keeping in touch with the ground, Modi told him that initiatives of his panchayat have ensured that the village would be able to observe Ramzan properly. Modi also made it a point to include one of Iqbal’s mantras — respect all, suspect all — in the concluding remarks. Iqbal has said there is only one confirmed COVID-19 case in his block till date, and explained why even that solitary case emerged: “There is no panchayat constituted till date – we did not have panchayat members. Therefore, we could not trace the patient. We have identified and quarantined all those with travel history.”

To Patna Via Korea

With the pandemic expected to stretch out till the end of the year, the Election Commission has started looking at how it could affect upcoming elections. Bihar is slated to go to the Assembly polls towards the end of the year. The EC, in a preliminary meeting held recently, has decided to explore the South Korea model in this respect. South Korea conducted elections to 300 seats in its national assembly this month, and the poll panel has set up a committee of officers to study the changes adopted by that country in its polling process due to the pandemic.

Taking Stock

With the annual conference of military leadership to take stock of defence and national security issues cancelled due to the pandemic, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was to preside over the meet, interacted with leaders of the three forces to review their COVID-19 preparedness and took stock of the operational preparedness. Singh asked the forces to ensure operational preparedness to prevent any action from adversaries, avoid wasteful expenditure and mentioned that they should look at tasks that can be done quickly and can also help revive the economy when the lockdown is lifted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.