Delhi Confidential: New Role

As president of Global Corporate Affairs at the Tata Group, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was one of the organisers of the Growth Net Summit 7.0, which was being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Ananta Centre and Smadja & Smadja in New Delhi on Thursday. He had apparently told fellow organiser Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman of the steering committee of Growth Net Summit and chairman of Ambuja Neotia Group, that the timing of the summit was perfect as the new government would be in place by early June, and they would have ministers from this government. As Jaishankar addressed the plenary session on Thursday, he candidly admitted that he did not know that he would be the minister delivering an address at the session.

Message In Meet?

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s decision to take his son and newly elected MP Nakul along with him to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi evoked surprise in Congress circles, especially because Rahul Gandhi had soon after the Congress’ defeat berated Nath for keeping his son’s interests above the party’s. Nath had skipped the first meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party last Saturday. The buzz in party circles is that Rahul has not granted an audience to Nakul so far. Many are wondering whether Nath’s decision to take Nakul with him for his meeting with the PM was aimed at sending a sort of a signal to the Gandhis.

Summer Factor

Rashtrapati Bhavan successfully hosted around 8,000 people for the grand ceremony for swearing-in of the new government. But the soaring heat that day became a talking point despite attempts to install mist fans for the guests. With the national dress being suggested as the dress code, it was the men, who had to wear bandh gala, who suffered the most. Now, Rashtrapati Bhavan wants to consider a new national dress code for summer. A replacement for the bandh gala will be good news for men attending official events in the Delhi summer.