Delhi confidential: False Alarm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar returned India late Friday night, after a false alarm in London of having been exposed to Covid-19. The four-member Indian delegation had to isolate themselves after a rapid test had shown that they were positive. That had led to Jaishankar having to attend the G-7 summit through video conferencing from the hotel room, while other members too had to isolate themselves. A confirmatory test later turned out to be negative for all of them. On his return, Jaishankar tweeted in early Saturday, “Good to be back home, all of us having tested negative for Covid. These are difficult times and false alarms do happen. Thank those who sent their good wishes.”

Constituency Work

WHILE THE government and administration have been under fire from the public for the pandemic woes, some young MPs are finding innovative ways to assist their voters. Pilibhit MP and BJP leader Varun Gandhi has tied up with insurance firms to give an insurance cover for medical, paramedical staff as well as sanitation workers in his constituency for three months with an aim to support them if any of them tested positive for Covid. Over 1,000 people have already been covered in three major cities. More than 100 people have already got Rs 2.5 lakh each. Gandhi, who got a new hospital made in his previous Sultanpur constituency, is also distributing oxygen cylinders also in his new constituency. While 250 cylinders have already reached, the MP is visiting Pilibhit with more cylinders this week.

Help From China

IN AN interesting turn of events, the Red Cross Society of China has donated 100 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators and other essential supplies which arrived in India on Sunday by Chinese cargo flight from Chengdu, China. It also decided to provide $1 million in cash assistance to the Indian Red Cross Society through International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to fight Covid-19. Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong said, “Nothing in the world is more precious than people’s lives.” This comes at a time India allowed procurement of oxygen-related devices and other emergency supplies from China amid a year-long ongoing border standoff.