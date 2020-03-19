Delhi Confidential: Minister At IGI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar went for a round of IGI Airport in New Delhi late Tuesday night. Tweeting some pictures of him in a mask, he wrote, “India works because countless Indians do. Night or day, rain or shine. Went tonight to meet our immigration, health, security and airport officials @DelhiAirport who are responding to COVID challenge…. Thank them for their exceptional effort in these difficult times. That too, with great courtesy and a warm smile.”

Gaumutra’s Oppn Touch

Gaumutra (cow urine), which is often endorsed by BJP leaders, found an unlikely champion Wednesday as the Rajya Sabha discussed Bills for setting up two different commissions for Indian systems of medicine and homeopathy. Congress MP from Karnataka Oscar Fernandes extolled cow urine for its healing powers and narrated the story of a driver he met in an ashram near Meerut, who claimed that gaumutra had helped him cure his cancer. As Fernandes spoke on gaumutra he also mentioned that his party colleague Jairam Ramesh often pulled his leg for his belief in its healing powers.

House Work

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not adjourn the House on Wednesday after the passage of two Bills on setting up two different commissions for Indian systems of medicine and homoeopathy. Although the legislative business concluded close to 6 pm, which is usually the end of a working day for Upper House, Naidu insisted that the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises should be taken up. On hearing feeble protests from some of MPs, Naidu reminded everyone that most commercial places are closed as precaution and that members would not have much to do outside the House.

Giving It All

As the country grapples with the spread of COVID-19, heroes have emerged in the fight against the virus. Principal Secretary (Health), Odisha, Nikunja Dhal is one such hero. Barely 24 hours after his father’s death, Dhal was back in office. Dhal was previously a joint secretary in the Union Health Ministry.

