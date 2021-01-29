Delhi confidential: Making A Point

With the Supreme Court completing 71 years since its first sitting on Thursday, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde asked Attoated. The CJI reminded that a six-judge bench sat on the first day, and it was also attended by Chief Justices of 13 High Courts, besides the Prime Minister and other ministers. The CJI said that the occasion should be observed in the rney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta during a hearing why the day is not commemorfuture.

Missing From List

That the BSP and AAP were not part of a joint statement issued by 16 opposition parties declaring their decision to boycott President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to Parliament on Friday was not surprising. While the BSP has been keeping distance from the Congress for some time, the AAP and Congress are engaged in a bitter war of words in Punjab. The surprise was over the absence of the JMM – Congress’s ally in Jharkhand – which had been demanding repeal of the farm laws. The JMM has one Rajya Sabha member – Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s father and party founder Shibu Soren. Telangana’s ruling TRS, which had opposed the farm bills in Rajya Sabha, too was missing. Interestingly, TRS’s K Keshav Rao and AAP’s Sanjay Singh were part of an opposition delegation led by Ghulam Nabi Azad which met President Kovind in September and urged him not to give assent to the farm Bills passed by Rajya Sabha.

The Window

In line with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives, Pakistan’s Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi held an e-Kachehri for Pakistan’s nationals based in India. The session, which saw many of them calling from different parts of the country, was about renewal of documents, visas, and return to Pakistan, lasted for about two hours. It is expected to be held every month.