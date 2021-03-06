Delhi confidential: Brightness, Please

Chief justice of India S A Bobde’s instruction to his court staff to increase the brightness of the video conferencing screen had his brother judges and lawyers grinning for a while Friday. “Brightness badayiye (increase the brightness), Supreme Court can’t remain in the dark,” said the CJI in his inimitable style seeing the inadequate light on the monitor screen.

Global Honour

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi was on Friday conferred with the Global Energy and Environment Leadership award by the Cambridge Energy Research Associates (CERA), a US-based consulting firm that specialises in the energy market. Delivering the keynote address at the CERAWeek 2021 event, the Prime Minister said climate change and natural calamities are major challenges and there were two ways to deal with it – through policies, laws, rules and orders, but more importantly, through behavioural changes.

Afghan Gift

THE NEWLY arrived Afghan ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay met the Chief of Protocol in the Ministry of External Affairs, and gifted him a rug decorated with a Minar. The Qutub Minar in Delhi and Minaret Jam in Ghor province in western Afghanistan are engraved with looped bells and lotus borders, which were built over 800 years ago around the same time, is considered an insignia of Indo-Afghan ties. The envoy presented his letters of credence, and will have to wait till President Ram Nath Kovind gives him time to present the credentials.